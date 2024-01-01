ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ChromaDex Trading Down 3.4 %

CDXC stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ChromaDex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

