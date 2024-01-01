ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
ChromaDex Trading Down 3.4 %
CDXC stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
