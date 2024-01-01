Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.42.

EIX stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

