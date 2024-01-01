Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Down 13.5 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 3.39. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $149.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

