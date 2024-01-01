Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

MARPS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

