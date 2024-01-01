Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

