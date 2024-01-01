Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
