Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.81.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.