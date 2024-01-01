Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

