Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Alight alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALIT

Alight Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 379,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Alight by 22.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alight by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,948,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after buying an additional 2,773,528 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 76,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.