Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

