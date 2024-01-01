Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

NVTA opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invitae by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

