Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $788.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

