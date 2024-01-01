Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ADAP opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $788.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
