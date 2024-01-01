ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $9,239,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

