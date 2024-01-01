Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.10. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

