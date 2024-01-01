Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

