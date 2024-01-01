Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
