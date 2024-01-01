Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Trading Down 0.2 %

TFX opened at $249.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.