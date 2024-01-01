GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.36 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

