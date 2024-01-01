U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 2.1 %

GROW stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.95. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $113,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

