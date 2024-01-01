U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 2.1 %
GROW stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.95. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $113,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.