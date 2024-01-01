Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

