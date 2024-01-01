StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
