WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

