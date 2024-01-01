StockNews.com Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.40.

NYSE:NRG opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

