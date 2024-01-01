StockNews.com Lowers Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NYSE MLR opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

