The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
LGL opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
