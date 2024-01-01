Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,077,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,234,641 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,846,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 778,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.
