National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.57.

NYSE:NSA opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

