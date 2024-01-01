WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

WT opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

