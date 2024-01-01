PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGTI. Truist Financial upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PGT Innovations has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

PGTI stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

