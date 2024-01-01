Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 286,662 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

