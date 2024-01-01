Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
