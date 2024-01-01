Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINC. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PINC stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Equities analysts expect that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Premier by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $10,194,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

