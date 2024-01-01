Benchmark Increases Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $150.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.50.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nova by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nova by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after buying an additional 77,561 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

