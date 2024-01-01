RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.34 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

