TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

TACT opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.93. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. On average, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.