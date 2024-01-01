Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of PACB opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.