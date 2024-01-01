Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BLX opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

