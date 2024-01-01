StockNews.com Downgrades AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,585.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,608.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,544.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 29.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

