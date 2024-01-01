First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.6 %

AG stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -1.72%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 619,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,526 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 46.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

