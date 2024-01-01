AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $195.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $154.04 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.34.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

