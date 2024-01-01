Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 238 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.20 ($2,389.07).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 272 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £1,879.52 ($2,388.21).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,390.09).

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.42) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 678 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 615.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,315.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 930 ($11.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

