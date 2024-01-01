Insider Buying: Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,142.31).

Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Roald Goethe acquired 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($23,506.99).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 38.92 ($0.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.94 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £564.34 million, a P/E ratio of -486.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

