Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 3rd

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Peraso Price Performance
PRSO opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Peraso has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.32.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 110.29% and a negative net margin of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Peraso
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peraso
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.