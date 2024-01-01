Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 3rd

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Peraso Price Performance

PRSO opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Peraso has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 110.29% and a negative net margin of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peraso

Peraso Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peraso by 811.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

