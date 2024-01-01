VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

VBIV opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 129,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 190.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 93.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 610.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Further Reading

