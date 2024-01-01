XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $4.00 on Friday. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

