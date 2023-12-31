Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,801 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 50.8% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 37,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.8% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 44,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 75,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. 6,814,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

