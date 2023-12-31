Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

