Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.51. 1,706,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

