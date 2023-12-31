Cohen Lawrence B Sells 1,687 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

