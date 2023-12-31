Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Medtronic by 60.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 3,847,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

