Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.27. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

