Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,288,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.