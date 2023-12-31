Connolly Sarah T. Sells 31,427 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 29,288,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

