Busey Trust CO Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 39,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. 7,667,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

